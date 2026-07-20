Navy to add new sub-hunter Malvan to fleet, targets 18 warship commissionings this year

NEW DELHI: The Navy will add yet another home-built sub-hunter to its fleet on Wednesday, with the anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW-SWC) Malvan slated for commissioning at Karwar, against the backdrop of growing Chinese and Pakistani underwater activity in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

It is learnt that the Navy is planning to add a total of 18 vessels this year, including the last Project 17A stealth frigate, more ASW-SWCs, the diving support vessel Nipun and several auxiliary ships, with four more warships due for delivery over the next two months.

Named after the coastal town in Maharashtra, Malvan is the second of eight Mahe-class ASW-SWCs being built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) with more than 80 per cent indigenous content.

The vessels assume greater significance amid expanding Chinese submarine deployments in the IOR and Pakistan’s ongoing undersea modernisation, including the AIP (air-independent propulsion) equipped Chinese-built Hangor-class subs.