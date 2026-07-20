Nirmohi Akhada removes Dinendra Das, approaches SC seeking more representation in Ram Temple trust

LUCKNOW: Amid the ongoing controversy over the theft of donation money at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, one of the 15 trustees of the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Mahant Dinendra Das of Nirmohi Akhada, was removed.

Raja Ramchandracharya Das Maharaj will now assume his responsibility.

However, Nirmohi Akhada has moved the Supreme Court seeking to increase the representation of the Akhada in the Trust.

Dinendra Das is an ex-officio member of the Ram Mandir Trust by virtue of being the Mahant of the Ayodhya branch of Nirmohi Akhada. The decision to remove Mahant Dinendra Das from Nirmohi Akhada was taken in a meeting of the Akhada held on July 5.

However, this matter came to light only on Sunday.

The meeting held on July 5 was chaired by Raja Ramchandracharya Das Maharaj, the President of Nirmohi Akhada.

As per the sources, Dinendra Das was removed in the wake of certain allegations, including indiscipline, non-compliance with the rules of the Akhada, and concealing an important document against him.

Following this, the sarpanchs and mahants present in the meeting agreed to the proposal to remove him from the post of Mahant, said the sources.

While reacting to the decision of the Akhada to remove him from the post of Mahant, Dinendra Das said: Nirmohi Akhada is a panchayati math. Whatever decision the panches take is valid. There are 19 panches in Maharaj Sadan.