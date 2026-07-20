Uttarakhand government temporarily halts Char Dham yatra as landslides, bad weather disrupt pilgrimage

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government on Monday temporarily suspended the Char Dham Yatra as relentless rain, weather alerts and landslides disrupted pilgrimage routes across the state.

The precautionary decision was taken after the India Meteorological Department issued red and orange alerts, while landslides were reported at several points along the routes to the Himalayan shrines.

"The yatra has been halted temporarily in view of the prevailing weather and road conditions, with the safety of pilgrims being our highest priority," a government spokesperson said.

"It will resume only after the routes are declared safe and conditions return to normal."

The suspension applies to pilgrim movement on routes to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, officials said.

The Garhwal Commissioner has directed district magistrates and other officials in the affected districts to accommodate pilgrims already on the routes at secure locations. Authorities have been told not to allow onward movement until roads are fully inspected and cleared.