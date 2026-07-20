'Will not be functional in present form’: India firm on Indus Waters Treaty until Pakistan ends cross-border terrorism

NEW DELHI: New Delhi has hardened its position on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), making it clear that the 1960 agreement will remain in abeyance and "will not be functional in its present form" unless Pakistan takes "credible and irrevocable" action against cross-border terrorism.

Sources said the decision, taken after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and endorsed by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), marks a fundamental shift in India's approach to the six-decade-old water-sharing arrangement.

"The Treaty was built on goodwill, trust and peaceful coexistence. That foundation has been systematically eroded by Pakistan's sustained support for cross-border terrorism. Good faith cannot coexist with terror," a source said, as Pakistan has accused India of weaponising water.

Sources said India had implemented the treaty even during wars and prolonged periods of bilateral tensions, while Pakistan repeatedly challenged almost every Indian hydropower project on the western rivers, including Salal, Baglihar, Kishanganga, Ratle and Pakal Dul.

According to sources, Pakistan has "weaponised" the treaty by routinely objecting to Indian projects and misusing the dispute resolution mechanism to delay infrastructure development.

"Routine technical issues were escalated into prolonged international disputes, imposing significant delays and costs on India's legitimate hydropower projects," a source said.

New Delhi also believes the treaty no longer reflects present-day realities.

Sources cited India's growing population, increasing demand for drinking water and irrigation, falling groundwater levels in Punjab and Haryana, climate change, and advances in dam engineering as reasons why the agreement, negotiated in the late 1950s, has become outdated.

"The treaty froze engineering standards in time. India cannot remain permanently constrained by technologies and operational practices of the 1950s while modern hydropower development has moved far ahead," sources said.