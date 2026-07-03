'Position remains consistent': India says Indus Waters Treaty to stay in abeyance until Pakistan ends terror support

India on Friday reiterated that the Indus Waters Treaty will remain in abeyance until Pakistan takes credible and irreversible steps to end its support for cross-border terrorism.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India's stance on the treaty remains unchanged.

"India's position on the Indus Waters Treaty is consistent. IWT stands in abeyance in response to Pakistan's continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. Pakistan must credibly and irrevocably abjure its support for cross-border terrorism," Jaiswal said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, India and Japan on Thursday issued a sharp, unequivocal condemnation of cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan, demanding immediate global action to dismantle state-supported safe havens and financing channels.

According to the joint statement released following the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the two nations took a firm, unified stand against the rising threat of terrorism in South Asia.

Moving past rhetoric, the prime ministers called for urgent, concerted global actions against all UN-listed terrorist entities and their proxies, specifically naming Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Al Qaeda, and ISIS. They emphasised that the international community must take resolute measures to completely root out terrorist safe havens, disrupt the nexus between terror financing and transnational crime, and halt the cross-border movement of terrorists.

Meanwhile, during the press briefing today, when asked about Pakistani military strikes in Afghanistan and whether India is extending support to the government of Afghanistan, the MEA Spokesperson underlined that India supports the territorial integrity of Afghanistan and has an ongoing humanitarian assistance cooperation with the country.