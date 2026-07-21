BKTC to deploy AI-enabled CCTV storage at Badrinath, Kedarnath after temple offerings theft

DEHRADUN: Following the alleged theft of temple offerings at Badrinath, the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has begun overhauling its surveillance and donation-counting systems to ensure greater security, accountability and transparency.

As part of the initiative, the Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines are proposed to be linked to an AI-enabled cloud and satellite storage system. The technology will securely preserve CCTV recordings and allow authorised BKTC officials to monitor live and archived footage remotely from any location.

The alleged irregularities in the handling of donations and offerings have caused considerable embarrassment to the temple administration. They have also exposed serious gaps in the surveillance infrastructure at two of the country’s most revered Himalayan shrines.

Despite BKTC’s claim that CCTV footage was preserved for 45 days, the Special Investigation Team probing the Badrinath theft case could obtain recordings for only 13 days. Officials attributed the shortfall to the limited storage capacity of the cameras currently installed at the shrines.

Taking note of the lapse, BKTC chairman Hemant Dwivedi directed officials to strengthen CCTV coverage at Badrinath, Kedarnath and other prominent temples managed by the committee.