CPM seeks judicial probe into death of Tripura DGP

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) on Tuesday sought a judicial probe under the supervision of Tripura High Court into the death of Director General of Police (DGP) of the state Anurag Dhankar.

"A judicial enquiry under the supervision of the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court should be constituted right away. The truth behind Anurag Dhankar's untimely death has to be unearthed. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends!," said CPM general secretary MA Baby.

Dhankar was found dead at his office at the Police Headquarters in Agartala on Monday. Preliminary reports suggest that the senior IPS officer allegedly died by suicide.

Baby, on X, wrote that during the last couple of months under Dhankar's strong leadership drugs and other illegal substances worth crores of rupees were confiscated in the state.

He further stated that scores of drug peddlers and other anti-social elements were arrested and half a dozen corrupt police and civil officers had to be suspended.

He was trying his best to ensure rule of law in Tripura, which has almost been absent under BJP rule in the last eight and a half years, Baby added.

"It is shocking that Anurag Dhankar, the DGP of Tripura, was found dead in his office yesterday! Had it been in any other state, BJP would have cried foul and the media would have gone ballistic about the absolute breakdown of law and order. But since it is in a state run by the BJP, there is total silence," his post read.