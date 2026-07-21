Goa senior BJP leader's X post with India map illustration infested with cockroaches, termites draws criticism

A senior Goa BJP leader Narendra Sawaikar's social media post on the Cockroach Janta Party's protest over the NEET exam paper leak has triggered controversy, prompting the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party to demand an apology.

The X post showcased an illustrated map of India infested with cockroaches and termites, drawing sharp criticisms from the Opposition leaders. They accused the BJP of branding citizens as anti-national for questioning the government.

"Cockroaches with the termites! Save the nation!" Sawaikar, the vice-president of the BJP's Goa unit, wrote, posting the image on X.