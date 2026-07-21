IIT Roorkee says conduct advisory was routine as row erupts amid widening student protests

DEHRADUN: IIT Roorkee has said an internal advisory asking members of its campus community to follow conduct rules was a routine annual communication, after it drew criticism amid widening student protests over recruitment irregularities and alleged paper leaks.

The clarification came as calls for nationwide support intensified following a police lathicharge on protesting students at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Critics said the institute’s email appeared to discourage students from associating with the ongoing agitation.

The controversy placed the engineering institute on the defensive, with the timing and wording of the message drawing particular scrutiny. The institute, however, maintained that the communication announced no fresh directive or policy and reflected only existing rules.

IIT Roorkee Media Cell in-charge Sonika Srivastava told TNIE that the message was circulated among students, faculty and staff at the beginning of every academic session.

“Similar advisories are routinely issued every year in accordance with the institute’s existing notified conduct rules and do not constitute any new directive or policy,” she said. “The communication should not be misinterpreted or viewed out of context.”

The email, sent on Monday, referred to social media posts in which some “campus inmates” had shown affinity with political movements through public comments and criticism. It reminded students and employees that the institute’s purpose was teaching, research, and the advancement and dissemination of knowledge.