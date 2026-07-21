India summons Russian envoy over death of four nationals in attack on cargo vessel off Ukraine

The Indian government on Tuesday summoned the Russian charge d'affaires (CDA) in New Delhi, Vladimir Ladanov, and lodged a strong protest over the killing of four Indian nationals in an attack on a merchant vessel off the coast of Ukraine, sources said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it conveyed to the Russian CDA India's "grave concerns and unequivocal condemnation" of the attack on the commercial vessel MV Golden Leo on Sunday.

The MEA told Vladimir Ladanov, the CDA, that "such attacks undermine the safety, security, and stability of international maritime commerce."

"The Russian ChargÃ© d'Affaires was requested to convey India's strong concerns to his authorities that the targeting of commercial shipping and the resulting loss of innocent civilian lives are unacceptable and must be avoided," it said in a statement.

The diplomatic move follows the July 19 attack on the Guinea-Bissau-flagged cargo vessel MV Golden Leo, which was departing Ukraine's port of Odesa carrying grain.

The vessel had 17 crew members on board, including five Indians.