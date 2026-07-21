SC questions plea seeking directions to curb exam paper leaks; defers hearing by a week

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed reservations over entertaining a PIL seeking directions to the government to prevent paper leaks in competitive examinations, asking, "What and how much can the court do?"

The court adjourned the hearing by a week in view of the pending NEET paper leak case, in which it is already examining broader issues related to the examination system.

A bench comprising Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe said, "It's not a matter for us (to pass orders)."

The court also observed that it is already monitoring petitions raising structural concerns with the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the NEET examination.

Amid the recent NEET paper leak that affected lakhs of students, petitioner Ashwini Upadhyay filed the PIL in the top court seeking the creation of a standard investigation procedure for paper leak cases. He argued that the same standard operating procedure (SOP) should be followed wherever paper leaks occur in the country.