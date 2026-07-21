Sikkim tunnel collapse: NHPC says all efforts being made to evacuate persons trapped

NEW DELHI: State-owned NHPC on Tuesday said all possible efforts are being made to evacuate persons trapped at the Teesta hydro project site in Sikkim, where at least 10 people died after explosion in an under-construction tunnel.

As per the latest information from the site, 25 personnel were trapped inside the tunnel, out of which 10 casualties have been reported so far, NHPC said in a statement.

"An unfortunate incident occurred at 1.04 P.M on July 20, 2026, inside the under-construction Head Race Tunnel (HRT) of NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project, Samardung, South Sikkim, after sudden burst of suspected methane gas trapped/embedded inside the rocks which led to explosion generating dense fumes and toxic gases," the statement said.

NHPC said that immediately after the incident, the project team had activated emergency response protocols.

The project team is working in close coordination with the district administration, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local authorities and other emergency agencies to support the ongoing rescue operations.

In addition, a special rescue team from DG Mines-Safety has also reached the site for rescue operations.

"Our site engineering teams are working round-the-clock alongside the authorities to assist in stabilizing the tunnel environment and ensuring rescue.

NHPC's top management has reached the site and is closely coordinating with the rescue teams and local authorities," it stated.

NHPC also informed that detailed investigation will be undertaken to ascertain the cause of the incident.