'Those beating youth will face Constitution's lathi': Congress after CJP protest crackdown

The Congress on Tuesday condemned the police action against protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led "Sansad Chalo" march demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, calling it a "shameful chapter" in the government's treatment of the country's youth.

The opposition party also warned that those acting on the orders of those in power would one day have to face the "lathi" of the Constitution.

The remarks came a day after Opposition parties attacked the government over the police action against protesters marching towards Parliament, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "most anti-youth" prime minister in the country's history.

The CJP alleged that Delhi Police used excessive force to stop protesters from reaching Parliament, claiming several students were injured and activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, was pushed during the crackdown.

Sharing Gandhi's post on X, Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera accused the government of repeatedly targeting young people.

"Add this shameful chapter from yesterday to the long list of injustices inflicted upon the youth of this country -- a time when the sons and daughters of the nation were subjected to oppression and brutality at the behest of those in power."

"However, those who were beating the country's youth today under orders from the powers that be will, tomorrow, have to face the 'lathi' of the Constitution," Khera said in his X post in Hindi.