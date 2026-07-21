'Those beating youth will face Constitution's lathi': Congress after CJP protest crackdown

The Congress on Tuesday condemned the police action against protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led "Sansad Chalo" march demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, calling it a "shameful chapter" in the government's treatment of the country's youth.
The opposition party also warned that those acting on the orders of those in power would one day have to face the "lathi" of the Constitution.
The remarks came a day after Opposition parties attacked the government over the police action against protesters marching towards Parliament, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "most anti-youth" prime minister in the country's history.
The CJP alleged that Delhi Police used excessive force to stop protesters from reaching Parliament, claiming several students were injured and activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, was pushed during the crackdown.
Sharing Gandhi's post on X, Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera accused the government of repeatedly targeting young people.
"Add this shameful chapter from yesterday to the long list of injustices inflicted upon the youth of this country -- a time when the sons and daughters of the nation were subjected to oppression and brutality at the behest of those in power."
"However, those who were beating the country's youth today under orders from the powers that be will, tomorrow, have to face the 'lathi' of the Constitution," Khera said in his X post in Hindi.
The issue also echoed in Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session, with Opposition parties demanding a discussion on the NEET paper leak controversy, leading to disruptions in both Houses.
Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi renewed his attack on the government.
"Prime Minister Modi is the 'most anti-youth' prime minister in India's history. He is so 'anti-youth' that he can't even take the resignation of a failed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
"152 paper leaks. 7.5 crore students victimised. And not a single guilty person punished. Who got the punishment? The hardworking youth," he said.
Gandhi also shared a video message in which he described the protesters' demands as "legitimate" and said peaceful protest was an "inviolable and fundamental right". The video included visuals of police personnel using force against demonstrators.
Several other Opposition leaders, including CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and DMK MP Kanimozhi, also slammed the BJP-led government over the police action.
(With inputs from PTI)