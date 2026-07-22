629 National Highway projects behind schedule: Gadkari tells Parliament

As many as 629 national highway projects have missed their original completion schedule among the total 1,191 under-construction projects, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that currently 1,191 National Highway (NH) projects are under construction without attaining any of the various stages of project completion.

"Of these, 629 projects have spilled beyond their original completion schedule," the minister stated without assigning any reason for the delay.

In a separate reply, the minister said that from 2023-24 to 2025-26, 103 contractors/concessionaires were blacklisted/penalised for poor quality work in the execution of national highway construction work execution.

Responding to a separate question, Gadkari said the government has adopted a phased roadmap for deployment of advanced traffic management systems (ATMS) across all four-lane and above National Highways and Expressways (about 52,647 km).

The roadmap includes establishment of Local, Regional, and National Command and Control Centres for centralised monitoring, incident management, traffic analytics, and coordinated response, he added.

The road transport and highways minister said to ensure interoperability, scalability, and uniform service delivery across the National Highway network, a Unified ATMS Software Platform is being implemented with standardised protocols for monitoring, enforcement, data integration, and performance management.