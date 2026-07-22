Opposition wears black; holds protest outside Parliament seeking resignation of Shah, Pradhan

Leaders from several Opposition parties, clad in black, staged a protest outside Parliament on Wednesday in solidarity with students protesting the alleged NEET paper leak and against the police action on MPs who had staged a sit-in demanding action over the controversy.

The opposition MPs raised slogans against the government and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the police action against protesting students.

The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi, among others were present at the protest.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said students have genuine demands and are asking for their rights.

"The Education budget is Rs 1.4 lakh crores, but you are waving off Rs 16 lakh crore loans for Adani and Ambani. Students have a genuine struggle and are asking for change. Paper leaks are happening repeatedly. There is nothing undemocratic with peaceful protest, but what is happening with students and in Parliament is undemocratic," she said.

MPs of the Congress, SP, Left parties, RJD, TMC, JMM and other parties were present during the protest, during which they raised slogans against the government.

Earlier, floor leaders of several parties of the Opposition INDIA Bloc held a strategy meeting in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge. Rahul Gandhi and leaders of various opposition parties attended the meeting.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)