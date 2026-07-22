Preventive detention orders should be passed against those facilitating illegal sand mining: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said preventive detention orders should be passed against those facilitating illegal sand mining activities in and around the National Chambal Sanctuary as such people are eating into natural resources and deserve no sympathy.

The observation came from a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta which was hearing a suo motu case titled 'In Re: Illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Sanctuary and threat to endangered aquatic wildlife'.

The bench was informed that in Madhya Pradesh's Morena, 551 persons, who facilitate illegal sand mining activities, have been identified.

"Why don't you detain them? These are people against whom preventive detention orders should be passed," the bench observed.

It said some of these persons should be kept under preventive detention for some time for setting an example.

"These people are eating into natural resources, destroying pristine forest areas. They don't deserve any sympathy," the bench observed, adding that preventive detention orders could act as a deterrent.

The National Chambal Sanctuary, also called the National Chambal Gharial Wildlife Sanctuary, is a 5,400-sq km tri-state protected area.

Besides the endangered gharial (long-snouted crocodile), it is home to the red-crowned roof turtle and the endangered Ganges river dolphin.

Located on the Chambal river near the tripoint of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the sanctuary was first declared a protected area in Madhya Pradesh in 1978 and now constitutes a long and narrow eco-reserve co-administered by the three states.

During the hearing, the bench also stressed on the need to have an institutionalised and structured scheme for welfare of frontline forest personnel, including forest guards, who are engaged in enforcement activities.