Rescue operations at Sikkim tunnel collapse site continue; toll rises to 13

GUWAHATI: The death toll in the Sikkim tunnel accident rose to 13, as search and rescue operations for the remaining 12 workers continued.
Altogether 25 workers were trapped after the incident, which occurred on Monday at 1:04 pm when the Head Race Tunnel under construction at Samardung in South Sikkim for the NHPC Teesta Stage-VI Hydroelectric Project collapsed after the sudden release of suspected methane gas that led to an explosion.
The NHPC, in a statement, said on Wednesday that rescue operations were continuing round-the-clock, with close coordination among the district administration, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, NHPC, Patel Engineering Limited, Eastern Coalfields Limited, Western Coalfields Limited, local authorities and other agencies involved in the response.
“Of the 25 personnel trapped inside the tunnel, 13 bodies have been retrieved so far. Every possible effort continues to be made to locate and evacuate the remaining personnel at the earliest,” the NHPC said.
Its top officials are present at the site, closely monitoring and coordinating the rescue operations with all agencies involved. The NHPC will provide an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased.
“NHPC expresses its profound grief over the tragic loss of lives and extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” the statement said.
The Sikkim government said the accumulation of large volumes of mud and water inside the tunnel briefly hampered rescue efforts.
“Rescue teams continue to carry out intensive search and recovery operations under extremely challenging conditions, with sustained efforts focused on locating and retrieving the remaining trapped persons,” a government statement said.
Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has already briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the ongoing rescue operations. Both assured every possible assistance from the central government.