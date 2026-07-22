Rescue operations at Sikkim tunnel collapse site continue; toll rises to 13

GUWAHATI: The death toll in the Sikkim tunnel accident rose to 13, as search and rescue operations for the remaining 12 workers continued.

Altogether 25 workers were trapped after the incident, which occurred on Monday at 1:04 pm when the Head Race Tunnel under construction at Samardung in South Sikkim for the NHPC Teesta Stage-VI Hydroelectric Project collapsed after the sudden release of suspected methane gas that led to an explosion.

The NHPC, in a statement, said on Wednesday that rescue operations were continuing round-the-clock, with close coordination among the district administration, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, NHPC, Patel Engineering Limited, Eastern Coalfields Limited, Western Coalfields Limited, local authorities and other agencies involved in the response.

“Of the 25 personnel trapped inside the tunnel, 13 bodies have been retrieved so far. Every possible effort continues to be made to locate and evacuate the remaining personnel at the earliest,” the NHPC said.