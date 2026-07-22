SC agrees to hear Shiv Sena (UBT) plea against Speaker's nod to merger of six MPs with Shinde faction

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine a plea by the Shiv Sena (UBT) against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's approval of the merger of six of its MPs with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe issued notice on the plea and sought responses from the office of the Lok Sabha Speaker and other respondents.

"Issue notice," the bench said and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

Ahead of the Monsoon session, the Speaker on July 18 approved the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Shinde.

Official sources had said that with the merger of the six MPs, the strength of the Shiv Sena has gone up to 13.

A total of nine MPs had got elected on Shiv Sena (UBT) tickets, of which six have joined the Shiv Sena headed by Shinde.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) had argued before the Speaker that their rebel MPs should be disqualified as the defections fall under the anti-defection law.

(With inputs from PTI)