Trump announces steep tariffs on generic drug imports from 2028; India pharma exports may take a hit

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a phased tariff regime on imported generic medicines beginning August 2028, a move aimed at shifting pharmaceutical manufacturing back to the United States.

The policy is expected to have significant implications for India, the world's largest supplier of generic medicines and the biggest exporter of such drugs to the US.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said generic drug imports would continue to attract zero tariffs for two years from August 1, 2026, before facing sharp increases.

"Effective August 1st, 2026, all Generic Drugs being brought into the United States will continue to have a TARIFF of ZERO PERCENT for two years, after which the TARIFF will be raised to 100 per cent for one year, and 200 per cent thereafter," Trump said.