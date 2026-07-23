Congress-BJP showdown over NEET paper leak erupts into violence in Ranchi

RANCHI: A day after the BJP laid siege to the Congress office, Congress workers on Thursday staged a protest outside the BJP's state headquarters over the alleged NEET paper leak, leading to clashes between supporters of the two parties in Ranchi.

Workers from both sides raised slogans and allegedly hurled stones, tomatoes, eggs and water bottles at each other during the confrontation. A journalist was injured in the ensuing chaos.

Congress workers broke through an initial police barricade and marched towards the BJP office, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. However, they were stopped at the final barricade erected by the police.

Despite the security arrangements, some workers from both parties managed to cross the barricades and came face-to-face, with slogan-shouting continuing for nearly 45 minutes. Police later resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse the protesters and bring the situation under control.

BJP workers raised slogans such as "Rahul Chor Hai" (Rahul Gandhi is a thief) and "Jharkhand Sarkar Yuvaon ko Nyay De" (Jharkhand government must give justice to the youth). Congress supporters countered with slogans including "Chanda Chor Gaddi Chhodo" (Donation thieves, step down) and "Dharmendra Pradhan Istifa Do" (Dharmendra Pradhan, resign).

Ahead of the Congress protest, the BJP state office and its surrounding areas were placed under heavy security, with a large deployment of police personnel, Rapid Response Teams and other security forces to prevent any untoward incident.

Congress leaders and workers first assembled at Harmu Ground before marching to the BJP office to stage the gherao.

Later, Ranchi Mahanagar Congress president Kumar Raja lodged an FIR at Argora Police Station, alleging that BJP workers attempted to provoke violence. He also submitted a pen drive containing purported video footage that he claimed showed BJP workers stockpiling stones inside the party office to attack Congress protesters.