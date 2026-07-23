Congress urges Mizoram CM to convene special assembly session to oppose FCRA amendment bill

The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Thursday urged Chief Minister Lalduhoma to convene a special session of the state Assembly to pass a resolution opposing the Foreign Contribution Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

In a memorandum submitted to the chief minister, Congress said that the proposed bill was "detrimental" to Christians and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and called for urgent steps to ensure Mizoram formally records its opposition.

The Congress demanded that the state government place a resolution against the bill before the Assembly and ensure its passage through a specially convened session.

Apart from seeking a special Assembly session, the opposition party also urged the chief minister to take the initiative in arranging a meeting of church leaders, NGO representatives and leaders of all political parties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press for withdrawal of the bill.

The party further called on two MPs from the state to strongly oppose the legislation when it is introduced in Parliament and to vote against it during the voting process.