Congress urges Mizoram CM to convene special assembly session to oppose FCRA amendment bill

The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Thursday urged Chief Minister Lalduhoma to convene a special session of the state Assembly to pass a resolution opposing the Foreign Contribution Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
In a memorandum submitted to the chief minister, Congress said that the proposed bill was "detrimental" to Christians and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and called for urgent steps to ensure Mizoram formally records its opposition.
The Congress demanded that the state government place a resolution against the bill before the Assembly and ensure its passage through a specially convened session.
Apart from seeking a special Assembly session, the opposition party also urged the chief minister to take the initiative in arranging a meeting of church leaders, NGO representatives and leaders of all political parties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press for withdrawal of the bill.
The party further called on two MPs from the state to strongly oppose the legislation when it is introduced in Parliament and to vote against it during the voting process.
The memorandum, signed by Congress president Lal Thanzara, also emphasised that the issue was of "utmost importance" and sought prompt action from the state government.
Speaking to reporters after submitting the memorandum, senior Congress leader and former MLA John Siamkunga claimed that the proposed amendments to the FCRA could adversely affect Christians and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Mizoram.
He alleged that changes made to the FCRA under the BJP-led government had already created difficulties for NGOs and Christian organisations in receiving financial assistance from abroad.
He claimed that churches and NGOs in Mizoram were among those most affected by the amendments.
The MPCC said the protection of Mizoram's land, people, and faith remained one of its core priorities and stressed the need for all churches, NGOs, and political parties to unite against what it described as "harmful" legislation.
The party further expressed surprise that the Mizoram government had remained silent on the issue despite churches in the state having held prayer meetings concerning the bill.
(With inputs from PTI)