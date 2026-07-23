FBI nabs Indian national Harmanveer Singh over drug trafficking across US, Canada and Mexico

CHANDIGARH: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested an Indian national hailing from Punjab, Harmanveer Singh, who was in the most wanted list for his alleged role in drug trafficking for the Ravinder Dhanda gang based out of Canada.
Singh was arrested in Stockton, California, on Tuesday by officers of the California Highway Patrol. The probe agency said he was wanted for his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation engaged in a conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances with intent to distribute, and a conspiracy to export controlled substances.
On June 23, 2026, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh in the United States District Court, Central District of California, Los Angeles, after he was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute, conspiracy to export, and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.
The Ravinder Dhanda Organised Crime Group is based in Vancouver, Canada, and allegedly smuggled bulk quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine for drug trafficking organisations across the United States, Canada and Mexico, it stated in a statement.
A few days ago the FBI had arrested 26-year-old Indian national Nitish Kaushal in Vermont as he allegedly attempted to cross into Canada. Kaushal is linked to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria organised crime group. His arrest came two days after the FBI released a wanted poster for him.
The FBI had also announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar as it described him as the North American leader of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Brar and Bishnoi are accused of directing international criminal operations, including allegedly ordering killing of khaslistani sympathizer Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia of Canada.
Earlier this month, in a joint operation, law enforcement agencies in the United States, Canada and Europe arrested 24 people connected to three India-based transnational organised crime groups. Of them, 11 were arrested in California. In all, the US Department of Justice charged 37 people in the indictment as part of Operation Hard Ball.