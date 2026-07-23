FBI nabs Indian national Harmanveer Singh over drug trafficking across US, Canada and Mexico

CHANDIGARH: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested an Indian national hailing from Punjab, Harmanveer Singh, who was in the most wanted list for his alleged role in drug trafficking for the Ravinder Dhanda gang based out of Canada.

Singh was arrested in Stockton, California, on Tuesday by officers of the California Highway Patrol. The probe agency said he was wanted for his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation engaged in a conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances with intent to distribute, and a conspiracy to export controlled substances.

On June 23, 2026, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh in the United States District Court, Central District of California, Los Angeles, after he was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute, conspiracy to export, and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.