Kiren Rijiju accuses Opposition of trying to run away from NEET debate by attaching pre-conditions

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Thursday accused the Opposition of trying to run away from a discussion on the alleged NEET paper leak by insisting on pre-conditions.

Responding to the Opposition's demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Rijiju told the Lok Sabha that the government was prepared for a debate and would present its stand on the issue during the discussion.

He said Opposition members can speak for as long as they want and the discussion can take place even for two days.

Further, Rijiju said the date and duration of the discussion in both the Houses can be decided by the Opposition.

According to him, the government has approached the Congress and other Opposition parties on having the debate.

Rijiju made these remarks after the House reconvened at noon following an earlier adjournment.