Kiren Rijiju accuses Opposition of trying to run away from NEET debate by attaching pre-conditions

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Thursday accused the Opposition of trying to run away from a discussion on the alleged NEET paper leak by insisting on pre-conditions.
Responding to the Opposition's demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Rijiju told the Lok Sabha that the government was prepared for a debate and would present its stand on the issue during the discussion.
He said Opposition members can speak for as long as they want and the discussion can take place even for two days.
Further, Rijiju said the date and duration of the discussion in both the Houses can be decided by the Opposition.
According to him, the government has approached the Congress and other Opposition parties on having the debate.
Rijiju made these remarks after the House reconvened at noon following an earlier adjournment.
Amid the ruckus over the NEET paper leak issue, the proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm.
Earlier during the Question Hour, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged members to let the House function, describing it as an important part of the day's business.
"The Question Hour is the most important. After the Question Hour, the House is ready to discuss every issue. I will speak to the government, and the government is also ready for discussions. I appeal to all members to participate in the discussion after the Question Hour," Birla said.
Top opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Akhikesh Yadav, on Thursday met Birla amid repeated disruptions of House proceedings over the demand for a debate on the NEET paper leak issue.
TMC leaders Saugata Roy and Mahua Moitra were also present at the meeting.
(With inputs from PTI)