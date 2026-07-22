Govt ready for 'comprehensive discussion' on paper leak issue, says JP Nadda

Calling paper leaks a serious issue that should not be politicised, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday said the Centre was ready for a comprehensive discussion on the NEET-UG paper leak in Parliament.

He said the Narendra Modi government was "responsible and responsive" and prepared to discuss all aspects of the issue.

"We should move beyond blame and counter-allegations and discuss this. The best medium for discussion is Parliament, and we are ready for that discussion. Let there be a thorough discussion, delving into the details through in-depth discussion. What are the factors leading to the paper leak? Who are the people involved, and how has the Central Government responded?"he asked.

"How have we addressed this issue when a paper leak has come to our attention, and how should other governments address it? What is the point we should deeply consider and find a solution to so that injustice is not done to our students, numbering in the millions?" he added.

The senior BJP leader said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that there have been over 150 paper leaks and it is a matter of investigation.

"The government, being a responsible government, will undoubtedly investigate and present the truth to the public and the nation," he said.

"The demand of the students, the issue they have raised regarding paper leaks. First of all, I urge that we should not politicise this issue and it is not appropriate to seek political advantage from it. This is a serious problem and requires in-depth discussion," he added.

In his press conference earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi made several attacks on the government and demanded resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.