Cong hits back at Dharmendra Pradhan; calls him 'insensitive, incompetent, inveterate liar'

The Congress on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over his criticism of Rahul Gandhi, calling him "insensitive, incompetent, inveterate liar" and asserting that there will soon be a full accounting of "Mantri Pradhan's abysmal record" as minister.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that at a time when Pradhan has disappointed the aspirations of millions of students, he refuses to resign and instead continues to demonstrate his unchecked arrogance and pettiness through social media posts.

Ramesh's remarks came after Pradhan asserted on Tuesday that the government is committed to discussing issues related to the NEET and addressing every genuine concern of youngsters on the floor of Parliament.

Pradhan also slammed Gandhi for staging a dharna outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence and accused him of exploiting students as "political tools" to "manufacture" disruption during the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Hitting back at Pradhan, Ramesh said, "Mantri Pradhan is an indifferent, insensitive, incompetent, and inveterate liar like the Pradhan Mantri. At a time when he has disappointed the aspirations of millions of students, he refuses to resign and instead continues to demonstrate his unchecked arrogance and pettiness through social media posts."

The fact is that the call for Pradhan's resignation is not premised on one issue but a whole host of failures and corruption that has characterised his tenure as Union Minister of Education, Ramesh alleged.

Citing examples of corruption, Ramesh said the continuous failure of the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Pradhan's watch - which includes the multiple paper leaks and paper cancellations of 2024, and the NEET-UG and UGC-NET Sociology paper leak in 2026.

"The Minister's response has been one of arrogance and petty politics, including official denials that any paper leak took place, and a refusal to acknowledge the recommendations made by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education to strengthen the NTA because it has members of the Opposition in it," the Congress leader said.