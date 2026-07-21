BJP slams Rahul Gandhi's protest outside PM's residence; calls it 'politics of anarchy'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders over their sit-in protest on Lok Kalyan Marg.

Condemning the Congress and its leadership, Nabin took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying, "The conduct displayed on Tuesday by LoP Rahul Gandhi is entirely unbecoming and condemnable. His behaviour clearly demonstrates that he does not take the dignity of the Leader of the Opposition's office seriously."

He also described Rahul Gandhi as consistently emerging as a symbol of anarchy.

"Certain parliamentary offices do not belong to any single party; the Prime Minister is not merely the leader of one party but the elected representative of 1.4 billion citizens. The behaviour exhibited by Rahul Gandhi and his team and their attempt to incite anarchy during their visit to the Prime Minister's residence today clearly indicates that this is not the politics of dissent, but rather the politics of anarchy," the BJP chief remarked.

Nabin further said, "It is particularly concerning that a senior leader like Mallikarjun Kharge accompanied Rahul Gandhi... Today's incident is undoubtedly unfortunate and a dark day in India's political history."

Continuing his criticism of the Congress leader, he added, "We, too, have served in the Opposition for long periods, yet we never breached such boundaries... When Rahul Gandhi set conditions, they were accepted. Yet, it is unfortunate that a person holding the office of LoP backs out once the process moves forward."

He also said the government is always ready for any form of dialogue on the floor of Parliament.

"However, the emerging trend of breaching decorum and the anarchic mindset developing within your ranks are certainly distressing the nation; the country stands firmly with its Prime Minister," he asserted.