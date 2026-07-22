'152 paper leaks in past decade': Rahul Gandhi calls education system 'rigged', demands Pradhan's removal

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Centre of failing India's students, claiming that 152 examination paper leaks had taken place over the past decade without a single conviction and demanded the removal of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Gandhi criticised the police action against students during the July 20 protest march to the Parliament and called for those responsible for the assault on protesters to be held accountable.

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to the students.

"What wrong have our students done to have security forces aiming weapons at them, beating them up," Gandhi said.

"The question is why is this happening to students. What exactly have they done? Thousands of them. To have security forces aiming weapons at them. What have they done? They are protesting peacefully. They are asking for what this country owes them," the LoP said, adding: "Protesting students are not terrorists, they are our future... action should be taken against all those responsible."

Gandhi said the alleged paper leaks had affected crores of students and their families. "7.5 crore students and their families are affected by this (paper leak). These are middle-class and poor families. They put their hard-earned money into this," he said.

Citing the repeated paper leaks as evidence, Gandhi alleged that India's education system had been systematically undermined and alleged that those responsible for the paper leaks had gone unpunished.

"Our education system, which was known as the best in world, is today a rigged system... What we do know is that 152 paper leaks have taken place over the last decade. If you do the math. So one a month approximately. Every month, lakhs of students are told that all the stress that you went through you're going to have to go through again," he said.

"In the last 10 years, 152 leaks have taken place and zero convictions... Somebody is or a group of people are destroying our education system, India's most valuable asset, destroying the lives of our students. What does the government do? Zero convictions," Gandhi added.