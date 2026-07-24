Amit Shah speaks to family of cop killed in Anantnag militant attack; assures all possible support

SRINAGAR: Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday spoke to the family members of policeman Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, who was killed in a militant attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday, and assured them of all possible support from the Central Government.

"Home Minister Amit Shah talked to Absar Qureshi, son of the deceased policeman Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, on phone today," senior J&K BJP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma said.

Sharma, along with other BJP leaders, visited the residence of the slain policeman at Lalpora in the Beerwah area of central Kashmir to offer condolences to the family.

Head constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi was shot dead at point-blank range by a militant in the busy Lal Chowk market of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday.

Sharma said Amit Shah had told him he wanted to speak to the policeman's family to offer his condolences.

"During the phone talk, the Home Minister assured the family of all possible support," he said. "Amit Shah told the family that he will personally meet them whenever he visits Kashmir."

Sharma said the policeman's sacrifice would be honoured and efforts would be made to name a school, ground or any other public institution in his native area after him in recognition of his service and sacrifice to the nation.

"Two generations of the Qureshi family have served the nation," he said, reiterating that the BJP and the Central Government would always stand with the family.

Meanwhile, police and security agencies have launched a massive manhunt for the militant and the militant network involved in the attack.