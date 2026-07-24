At Jantar Mantar, a protest unlike any before

NEW DELHI: Jantar Mantar is a republic of handfans these days.

Hundreds of young volunteers are furiously fanning those filing in and out of the protest site in the muggy heart of Lutyens’ Delhi.

It’s a small gesture of kindness that marks the evolution of a motley crew of first-time protesters who have learnt to organise more efficiently and sustain a movement in the face of inclement weather and immense pressure from an intemperate administration.

Welcome to India’s first large-scale Gen Z protest, where planning and posing go hand in hand with protesting. Here is a snake of youngsters carrying in food, water and medicine for those fasting and camping overnight. There, a group of medicos slinging stethoscopes are urgently ushered in. Every few metres, video makers are speaking into phone cameras.

The hoarse sloganeering of yesteryears is partly replaced by printed memes. The humour, too, is reflective of the zeitgeist. Twenty-nothings from some of Delhi’s top colleges are holding up neatly-visualised posters screaming,“There’s 20% ethanol in my exam”, “Swiping left on national issues like it’s Tinder” and “Dande Mataram”. A large neem evergreen is marked as “Pradhan resignation tree”.

It’s as if the Gen Z protesters are embodying pre-Boomer political theorist Hannah Arendt’s idea that exposing authority to contempt through laughter is an effective way to undermine it.