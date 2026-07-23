Hand fans, food and songs: Inside a night at Jantar Mantar protest

NEW DELHI: Over an hour past midnight at Jantar Mantar, bamboo fans can be seen changing hands, making the heavy, damp air breathable for the drowsy, as well as the sleepless.

Bruises left by police batons are tended to, and medicines and food are sorted under the streetlight.

The dull stillness typical of a balmy July night never quite takes hold of the iconic protest site in Delhi.

Jantar Mantar, which can accommodate around 2,000 people, drew a lot more than its capacity on Wednesday night -- several days into the ongoing students' agitation.

While some participants tried to catch a few hours of sleep on sheets spread across the ground, others remained awake, making sure food, water and medicines reached those who needed them.

The simple hath pankha or bena became the most reliable defence to ease the night vigil, with the humidity refusing to relent and the feels-like temperature hovering over 40 degrees Celsius.

Protesters took turns fanning one another so others could rest.

"When you enter the site, a pankha is given, and when you leave the protest site, one deposits it back so that it can be used by another person," a volunteer said.

Some volunteers moved quietly through the crowd carrying packets of food -- many sent by people from different parts of the country expressing their solidarity with the protesters -- while others checked on those nursing injuries sustained during the day's clashes with police. A few sat beside the injured, applying ointment and helping them change bandages.

Around 2.30 am, the mood briefly shifted.