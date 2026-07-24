Centre to create three chemical parks through BHAVYA-Rasayan scheme at an outlay of Rs 3,030 crores

The minister said that the total investment for the establishment of these three parks would be much higher and the Rs 3,030 crore support is for common infrastructure facilities.

Vaishnaw said that many sectors in the economy are foundational and the chemical sector is one of them, as it provides basic raw materials for many other industries.

According to an official statement, the Centre would provide a grant of up to Rs 1,000 crore per park.

This will be subject to the minimum contribution of Rs 500 crore by the concerned state government.

About the benefits, the government said the scheme will "promote development of the chemical industry along the whole value chain, including upstream, downstream and ancillary industries, promoting efficient utilisation of resources, leading to lower logistics cost".