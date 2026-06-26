Plastic production, chemicals remain on negotiating table, says INC Chair

As negotiations for a global plastics treaty enter a crucial phase, the Chair of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC), Julio Cordan, has sought to allay concerns that contentious issues such as plastic production and chemicals are being sidelined. Ahead of an informal meeting of Heads of Delegation in Nairobi from June 30 to July 3, Cordan said the gathering would not take decisions but would help restart negotiations, identify possible landing zones and pave the way for a new informal negotiating text before the next formal session (INC-5.4) in March 2027. Excerpts from the interaction:

Your proposed discussion clusters do not explicitly include plastic production. Has production been taken off the negotiating table?

Absolutely not. No topic is excluded from the negotiations. Members are free to raise any issue they consider important, including production. The clustering is only an organisational tool to facilitate discussions and keep the future treaty as concise and coherent as possible.

Chemicals also do not appear explicitly in the workflow. How will they be addressed?

Chemicals are closely linked to plastic products and will naturally arise under those discussions. There are thousands of chemicals used in plastics, making this one of the most complex issues before negotiators. Members remain free to bring proposals on chemicals.

What is the objective of the Nairobi Heads of Delegation meeting?

It is an informal, non-decision-making meeting. We want to restart substantive discussions, review progress across all issues, identify areas where convergence may be possible and explore potential solutions. The meeting will also help me prepare an informal reference document to guide future negotiations.