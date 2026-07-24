CJI Surya Kant slams media for 'reckless reporting' on CJP protest police action plea

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Friday termed as "reckless reporting" media reports claiming that he had refused to list a matter relating to alleged police excesses during the CJP protest, clarifying that no writ petition had been filed before the Supreme Court.

The CJI made the remarks in open court when Senior Advocate Shoeb Alam mentioned another matter for listing.

"Media has falsely reported that I refused to list the matter. It was only a representation," Justice Kant said, adding that he had confirmed the position with the Supreme Court registry.

Calling the reports "irresponsible and reckless", the CJI said: "In the last two days, a completely false statement was made that a matter was filed. Till morning 10 am, not a single page has been filed. It was one representation... sent by that Mishra or someone. How can I treat the representation as a writ petition? And people start recklessly reporting this."

On Wednesday, advocate Narendra Mishra had sought an urgent hearing on allegations of police brutality during the CJP-led protest in Delhi by orally mentioning the matter before a bench comprising the CJI, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana. Refusing to entertain the request, the CJI said, "Don't waste your time and don't waste our time either."

The court had also declined the lawyer's request to view videos purportedly showing the alleged police action, observing that it was not inclined to examine such material during oral mentioning.