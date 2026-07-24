Fourth straight day of washout in Parliament

NEW DELHI: The impasse over the NEET paper leak continued to cripple Parliament on Thursday, with both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha failing to function for the fourth consecutive day as the Opposition persisted with its demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation and the government stood firm.

Sources said that though Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has reached out to floor leaders of the Opposition parties, they insisted on Pradhan’s resignation before any debate takes place.

According to sources, at the INDIA bloc meet in the morning, Opposition parties unanimously resolved to stick to first demanding the resignation of Pradhan and only thereafter pressing for a discussion under an adjournment motion on the alleged NEET paper leak in the Lok sabha and under ‘Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha’.

While Lok Sabha proceedings witnessed multiple adjournments as Opposition MPs raised slogans, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused them of imposing “pre-conditions” to avoid a discussion. He added that Opposition members could speak “for as long as they want” and that the discussion could continue “even for two days”.

“The government would also like to put across its point of view on the matter,” Rijiju said.