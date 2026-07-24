Kharge asks PM to address Parliament on paper leaks, not deliver 'one-sided Mann Ki Baat'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should address Parliament on the paper leaks issue instead of making a "one-sided Mann Ki Baat" outside the House.

Kharge's remarks came after Modi, in a video message on Thursday night, said the Union Cabinet would discuss the proposed legislation on Friday before introducing it in Parliament next week.

Reacting to the announcement, Kharge said, "Before coming to Parliament today, please dismiss Dharmendra Pradhan. First, apologise to the students and take strict action against those who ordered the use of batons and pellet guns to suppress the students' voices. Then we are ready for a detailed discussion on the education system."

"When Parliament is in session, the prime minister is required to make a statement on the floor of the House. He should not be delivering a one-sided 'Mann Ki Baat' outside Parliament," the Congress chief said in a post in Hindi on X.