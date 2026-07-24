Opposition to raise alleged use of pellet guns on students in Parliament; TMC seeks accountability from PM and HM

The Trinamool Congress on Friday said the opposition would jointly raise the alleged use of pellet guns against students during the July 20 police action on the Cockroach Janta Party’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ march in Parliament, demanding accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
TMC deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, Sagarika Ghose, claimed that evidence had emerged showing security forces used pellet guns against unarmed student protesters.
“Proof has now emerged that security forces did fire deadly pellet guns, which can result in blindness, on our unarmed and vulnerable children protesting on the streets and demanding an accountable examination system,” Ghose said in a post on X.
Announcing the opposition’s plan, Ghose said a united opposition would protest in Parliament against alleged police action on students, the NEET examination controversy and student suicides.
Reacting to her post, TMC’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien said the issue went beyond the resignation of a minister and that the Prime Minister and Home Minister should be held accountable.
The alleged use of pellet guns during the July 20 police action became a major political issue after photographs and videos surfaced showing protesters with pellet injuries. At least one student suffered a serious eye injury and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
The Delhi Police has denied using pellet guns during the protest, while opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the matter in Parliament.
(With inputs from PTI)