Opposition to raise alleged use of pellet guns on students in Parliament; TMC seeks accountability from PM and HM

The Trinamool Congress on Friday said the opposition would jointly raise the alleged use of pellet guns against students during the July 20 police action on the Cockroach Janta Party’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ march in Parliament, demanding accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

TMC deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, Sagarika Ghose, claimed that evidence had emerged showing security forces used pellet guns against unarmed student protesters.

“Proof has now emerged that security forces did fire deadly pellet guns, which can result in blindness, on our unarmed and vulnerable children protesting on the streets and demanding an accountable examination system,” Ghose said in a post on X.