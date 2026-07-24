Parliament adjourned for the day amid Pradhan's resignation demand, NEET paper leak row

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the fifth day in a row on Friday over various key issues, including demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, NEET paper leak row, etc.

When the Lok Sabha met at 12 noon after an earlier adjournment, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju pointed to the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi.

Rijiju highlighted that the government has repeatedly reached out to Opposition parties to let debate on the paper leak take place in Parliament.

He said while several Opposition MPs want the debate to take place, Gandhi should make his party members understand the need for a discussion. He said making excuses and attaching pre-conditions before a debate will send a wrong message to the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured a stringent law on paper leaks and holding trial of the accused in fast-track courts, he said, while also noting that activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his hunger strike.

He said the Union Cabinet will decide on the proposed law on Friday.

However, the Congress and other opposition parties continued to insist on the resignation of Pradhan and shouted slogans like "Istifa Do".

When Gandhi wanted to speak, Jagdambika Pal, who was presiding over the House, said he would give him a chance after minister's table parliamentary documents, but the House was later adjourned for the day till Monday, and the Congress leader couldn't speak.

For the past five days, the House has been witnessing repeated adjournments due to opposition protest over the NEET paper leak issue.

Earlier, as the House met for the day, Speaker Om Birla mentioned that the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas is to be observed on Sunday and paid tributes to gallant armed forces personnel.

The opposition members soon started raising slogans demanding Pradhan's resignation, and Birla reminded them that he has already assured them of a debate on the issue of paper leaks in accordance with the House rules.