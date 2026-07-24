Rahul Gandhi slams Delhi University over ‘stay away from Jantar Mantar’ advisory to students

His remarks came after Delhi University issued a statement on Thursday night, saying that students and faculty should be aware that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are regulated under Supreme Court directives, could lead to legal action.

The university said such activities could pose risks to students’ safety and affect their academic progress and professional opportunities.

“Accordingly, all students are urged to stay away from Jantar Mantar and to prioritise their safety and compliance with the law,” the varsity said, while also advising students to remain cautious about fake and misleading content being circulated.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been protesting in central Delhi since June 20, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over allegations related to the NEET paper leak.