DU faces backlash over appeal for calm amid NEET-UG protests; teachers, student groups hit out

NEW DELHI: Delhi University (DU) came under criticism on Wednesday after it appealed to students to remain calm amid ongoing protests over NEET-UG and education reforms, with teachers' bodies and student organisations accusing the administration of failing to acknowledge students' concerns.
In a post on its official X handle, the university said it recognized the "pain and anxiety" of students but urged them to focus on their studies and future. The statement added that the priority should be to reduce students' distress rather than deepen it and alleged that "vested interests" were exploiting their fears.
The statement drew sharp reactions from sections of the university community.
Rudrashish Chakraborty, Associate Professor in the Department of English at Kirori Mal College, criticised the administration, alleging that it had repeatedly failed to address student concerns. He cited issues including the implementation of the National Education Policy's Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (NEP-UGCF), examination scheduling during the peak summer and on Eid, and uncertainty surrounding students who completed the fourth year of undergraduate studies.
Chakraborty also referred to restrictions imposed earlier this year on gatherings and assemblies on campus, alleging that these measures were intended to prevent student protests. He further claimed that the administration's response reflected an anti-student approach.
The Delhi Teachers' Front (DTF) also criticized the university's statement, describing it as inadequate in addressing the events surrounding the protests. In a statement, the organization said the administration had acknowledged students' anxiety without referring to the reasons behind it or the violence reported during demonstrations. It also objected to the university's reference to "vested interests", arguing that it undermined the concerns raised by protesting students.
Meanwhile, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) alleged that students were prevented from leaving the campus on the morning of July 20 to participate in the protests. According to the union, barricades were placed on the Vasant Kunj road the previous evening, campus gates were shut, and police personnel checked ride-booking pick-up points used by students attempting to leave.
Despite the alleged restrictions, the union claimed that many students reached the protest venue through alternative routes. On Tuesday night, JNUSU also organised a midnight march on campus, condemning the alleged use of police force against protesters and demanding accountability over the handling of the demonstrations.