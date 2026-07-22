DU faces backlash over appeal for calm amid NEET-UG protests; teachers, student groups hit out

NEW DELHI: Delhi University (DU) came under criticism on Wednesday after it appealed to students to remain calm amid ongoing protests over NEET-UG and education reforms, with teachers' bodies and student organisations accusing the administration of failing to acknowledge students' concerns.

In a post on its official X handle, the university said it recognized the "pain and anxiety" of students but urged them to focus on their studies and future. The statement added that the priority should be to reduce students' distress rather than deepen it and alleged that "vested interests" were exploiting their fears.

The statement drew sharp reactions from sections of the university community.

Rudrashish Chakraborty, Associate Professor in the Department of English at Kirori Mal College, criticised the administration, alleging that it had repeatedly failed to address student concerns. He cited issues including the implementation of the National Education Policy's Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (NEP-UGCF), examination scheduling during the peak summer and on Eid, and uncertainty surrounding students who completed the fourth year of undergraduate studies.

Chakraborty also referred to restrictions imposed earlier this year on gatherings and assemblies on campus, alleging that these measures were intended to prevent student protests. He further claimed that the administration's response reflected an anti-student approach.