Suspended Uttarakhand constable sparks row after appearing in uniform at Jantar Mantar protest

DEHRADUN: A suspended Uttarakhand Police constable triggered a major controversy on Friday after appearing in uniform at a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, announcing his resignation from the force and extending support to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

A video of constable Sher Singh, formerly posted in Pithoragarh district, making the announcement from the protest stage has gone viral on social media. CJP founder Abhijit Dipke was present beside him when he declared his decision.

"When the country itself is in danger, what will I do with this job? I have left the Uttarakhand Police to protect the 'cockroaches'," Singh is heard saying in the video.

Addressing the gathering, the suspended constable also alleged irregularities in Uttarakhand's recruitment examinations. He claimed that question papers for the state's Patwari recruitment examination were being "sold at grocery shops". The allegation could not be independently verified.

Quoting revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, he said, "Young people of the country, life is lived on one's own strength; it is only funeral processions that are carried on the shoulders of others."

Singh then removed the brass insignia bearing the words "Uttarakhand Police" from his uniform and handed them to Dipke. The CJP founder welcomed the constable's decision from the stage.

The viral video caused a stir within the Uttarakhand Police establishment, prompting senior officers to seek details about Singh's present status and examine whether a suspended employee is legally permitted to wear the police uniform at a public or political demonstration.