Rijiju says many MPs want House debate as fifth work day lost

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were washed out for the fifth day in a row on Friday as the opposition remained adamant on its demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, while the government said any excuse to not let a debate take place on the NEET paper leak issue would send a wrong signal to the country.

When the House met at 12 noon after an earlier adjournment, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju pointed to the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and said the government has repeatedly reached out to opposition parties to let debate on the paper leak take place in Parliament.

He said while several Opposition MPs are of the view that debate should take place, Gandhi should make his party members understand the need for a discussion. He said making excuses and attaching pre-conditions before a debate will send a wrong message to the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured of a stringent law on paper leaks and holding trial of the accused in fast-track courts, he said, while also noting that activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his hunger strike. When Gandhi wanted to speak, Jagdambika Pal, who was in the chair, said he would give him a chance after minister’s table parliamentary documents but the House was later adjourned for the day till Monday.