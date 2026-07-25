Uttarakhand youth walks over 18K km across India in 806 days to explore its culture, heritage

DEHRADUN: At a time when travellers seek the fastest route and instant information, 23-year-old Chandu Karki of Manikhet village in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district chose the opposite path: walking across India for 806 days to discover its culture, history, spirituality and people.

Karki, a resident of Berinag tehsil, said he covered 18,554 km in two years and two months, completing the Char Dham pilgrimage in Uttarakhand, visiting all 12 Jyotirlingas and travelling to several religious, historical and natural landmarks across the country.

“I began my all-India journey on foot from Manikhet on September 19, 2023, to understand India closely and experience its cultural traditions, spiritual heritage and natural beauty,” Karki told TNIE. “Before leaving, it took me nearly a week to convince my family.”

The journey took him through most major states and Union Territories, bringing him into contact with communities speaking different languages and following varied customs. Yet the strongest lesson, he said, was India’s underlying unity.

“Despite differences in food, language, dress and rituals, the idea of India is rooted deeply in its soil,” he said.

Karki was particularly moved by the hospitality he received in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

“The warmth and gentleness of the people in these two states were unmatched,” he said. “Their way of life still reflects the values of India’s traditional culture.”

Among the most demanding stretches were two Kanwar pilgrimages: from Haridwar to the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, and from Haridwar to Nepal’s Pashupatinath Temple. On the Nepal route, he crossed the international border and walked through Mahendranagar, Attariya, Dhangadhi, Butwal, Narayangarh, Hetauda and Kathmandu before reaching the shrine.