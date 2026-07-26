After Pradhan's exit, Students seek transparent exams, affordable education

Following Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, students who have been part of the CJP-led protest said on Saturday that the change in leadership must be followed by meaningful reforms in the education system.

While welcoming Pradhan's exit, protesters stressed that their demands go beyond a change of minister. They called for a transparent examination system, affordable and quality education, stronger government schools, and greater investment in public education.

Raj Yadav from Ghaziabad, who has been part of the sit-in since the protest began nearly a month ago, told PTI that the new minister must undertake comprehensive reforms. "I demand that the new minister focus on the education system. He should bring about changes across the entire system, address its flaws, and ensure it operates effectively," he said.

Srishti, a resident of Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, said the rising cost of education has made pursuing studies increasingly difficult for many students.

She said she works to finance her own education and that paper leaks have devastating consequences for aspirants.

She urged the new minister to ensure adequate teacher appointments, make education more affordable, and prioritise skill development in government schools.

Vikram Chaudhary from Rajasthan, who has been participating in the protest for about two weeks, sad reforms should begin at the primary school level. He called for improving the quality of education in government schools, increasing the education budget, and providing better facilities for students preparing for competitive examinations such as UPSC, NEET and JEE.

"Education has become very expensive in this country. The government needs to address this seriously," Chaudhary said.