Congress calls exam reforms panel a 'high-powered attempt to fix PM's compromised image'

The Congress on Sunday dismissed the Modi government's newly announced committee on examination reforms as a "high-powered attempt to fix the Pradhan Mantri's irretrievably compromised image."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a high-powered task force, headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, to recommend reforms for examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The task force will give suggestions on maximum use of technology for setting up a robust and transparent examination system, Modi said in a video message posted on Instagram.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Friends, in June 2024, after it bungled multiple examinations including NEET-UG, the Modi Government constituted a High-Level Committee of Experts headed by Dr. K Radhakrishnan to 'ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations.'"

In July 2026, the Modi government bungled the NEET-UG and other exams and has now constituted another "High Powered Task Force", he said on X.

Ramesh said the new committee comes even as the Modi government has still not finished implementing the K Radhakrishnan Committee's 101 recommendations.