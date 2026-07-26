Congress questions PM Modi's 'stony silence' on student protests, 'police brutality' in 'Mann ki Baat'

The Congress on Sunday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining "stony silence" on the student protests and the alleged "police brutality" in his "Mann ki Baat monologue", claiming the government has no intention of ensuring students receive quality education.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said education is a full-time portfolio at any time and Pralhad Joshi, the new incumbent, is already the Minister of New and Renewable Energy as well as Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution.

But in any case, this is a "one-man, two-face Government", Ramesh said on X.

"The true 'niyat' of the Modi Government is evident in the outpouring of political support the BJP has extended to the discredited ex-Mantri Pradhan, and the Pradhan Mantri's own stony silence on the student protests and the police brutality on students in his 'Mann ki Baat' monologue today," the Congress leader said.

The government's goal is only "political hegemony", he alleged.