Congress questions PM Modi's 'stony silence' on student protests, 'police brutality' in 'Mann ki Baat'

The Congress on Sunday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining "stony silence" on the student protests and the alleged "police brutality" in his "Mann ki Baat monologue", claiming the government has no intention of ensuring students receive quality education.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said education is a full-time portfolio at any time and Pralhad Joshi, the new incumbent, is already the Minister of New and Renewable Energy as well as Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution.
But in any case, this is a "one-man, two-face Government", Ramesh said on X.
"The true 'niyat' of the Modi Government is evident in the outpouring of political support the BJP has extended to the discredited ex-Mantri Pradhan, and the Pradhan Mantri's own stony silence on the student protests and the police brutality on students in his 'Mann ki Baat' monologue today," the Congress leader said.
The government's goal is only "political hegemony", he alleged.
Modi on Sunday asserted that India is scaling new heights in defence production, military exports and also in the field of political cooperation with friendly nations.
Addressing his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', he also paid tributes to the 1999 Kargil War martyrs.
The prime minister, however, made no mention of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests on the NEET paper leak.
The students' month-long agitation ended on Saturday after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister and acceptance of their other demands by the government.
Recording of the Mann Ki Baat is normally done two to three days ahead of the scheduled broadcast.
(With inputs from PTI)