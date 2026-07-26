Students more important than any post, says Shah after Pradhan's resignation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the BJP places the interests of the nation, youth and students above any position, following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid the NEET paper leak controversy.

Pradhan stepped down earlier in the day as the government faced mounting pressure over the handling of the alleged paper leak and weeks of student protests.

"The Modi government respects the sentiments of the country's youth and is committed to implementing the necessary reforms against paper leaks," Shah said in a post on X late Saturday night.

"For the BJP, the nation, our youth and students hold far greater importance than any position," he said.

Shah also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the controversy, saying the government's decisions would strengthen accountability in the examination system.

"The decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure strict punishment for those guilty of paper leaks are commendable," he said.

"I am fully confident that these steps will ensure complete justice for the students who succeeded in the NEET examination," the Home Minister said.