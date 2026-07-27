Centre launches Atmanirbhar Panchayat Programme, SAMARTH portal to boost financial self-reliance

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has launched Atmanirbhar Panchayat Programme and SAMARTH Panchayat Portal, along with the release of the Model OSR (Own Sources of Revenue) Rules for Panchayati Raj Institutions.
These initiatives are considered a significant step toward creating Panchayats that are financially empowered, technologically advanced, and genuinely self-reliant, in line with the nation’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.
The Atmanirbhar Panchayat Programme is a unique initiative that enables Gram Panchayats and Block Panchayats to identify local assets and opportunities and develop them into bankable, revenue-generating projects. This development will be supported by dedicated technical assistance from the Ministry to ensure sustainable OSR.
Financing for these projects will be facilitated through Public-Private Partnerships, Corporate Social Responsibility contributions, convergence with other schemes, and bank loans, with NABARD and HUDCO serving as institutional partners.
Over four years, a total of 350 projects will be developed, including 50 projects in the first year and 100 in each of the following three years.
The SAMARTH Panchayat Portal is designed to enhance the financial capacity of Gram Panchayats through technology-enabled management of Own Sources of Revenue (OSR).
Developed as a unified and configurable national platform, SAMARTH allows Gram Panchayats to digitally manage the entire OSR lifecycle, from taxpayer registration and demand generation to online payments, collection, and real-time monitoring.
Furthermore, to reinforce the financial independence of Panchayati Raj Institutions, the OSR Rules will provide a guiding framework for the states. Building on the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission, these Model Rules aim to assist states in creating a transparent, uniform, and efficient system for assessing, collecting, and managing Panchayat revenues, including property taxes, user charges, fees, and other non-tax revenues. “The launch of these initiatives and the release of the Model OSR Rules represent a defining step toward building Panchayats that are financially empowered, technologically advanced, and truly self-reliant, in alignment with the nation’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047,” said Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of Panchayati Raj.