Centre launches Atmanirbhar Panchayat Programme, SAMARTH portal to boost financial self-reliance

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has launched Atmanirbhar Panchayat Programme and SAMARTH Panchayat Portal, along with the release of the Model OSR (Own Sources of Revenue) Rules for Panchayati Raj Institutions.

These initiatives are considered a significant step toward creating Panchayats that are financially empowered, technologically advanced, and genuinely self-reliant, in line with the nation’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The Atmanirbhar Panchayat Programme is a unique initiative that enables Gram Panchayats and Block Panchayats to identify local assets and opportunities and develop them into bankable, revenue-generating projects. This development will be supported by dedicated technical assistance from the Ministry to ensure sustainable OSR.

Financing for these projects will be facilitated through Public-Private Partnerships, Corporate Social Responsibility contributions, convergence with other schemes, and bank loans, with NABARD and HUDCO serving as institutional partners.