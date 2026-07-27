'Complete breach of understanding': CJP alleges arrests of students despite Centre's no-action assurance

In the statement issued Monday, the CJP said it had received "multiple reports" of students and other protesters being "targeted, detained, or arrested by various state agencies", particularly in Assam, West Bengal and Bihar.

"The Cockroach Janta Party had called off its nationwide protest only after the Government of India assured us that no punitive action would be taken against any protester, either now or in the future, in any BJP-ruled or NDA-ruled states. The reports emerging from these states are therefore a matter of grave concern," it said.

The outfit said its legal team is coordinating with lawyers in concerned states to secure the release of those detained and provide legal assistance.

It also urged the Centre, particularly Nadda and Singh, to honour the assurance given during the negotiations by ensuring the release of those detained and preventing any "coercive or retaliatory action" against protesters anywhere in the country.

"The FIRs registered ought to be withdrawn too," the statement said.

"Our decision to suspend the nationwide protest was taken in good faith and solely on the basis of the government's assurance that it would stand by its word. Any departure from that assurance would not merely amount to a breach of trust with the Cockroach Janta Party but would also be a breach of public trust with lakhs of young Indians who chose dialogue over protests," it said.

Warning that any breach of the assurance would be "completely unacceptable to the youth", the CJP demanded that all detainees be released and all FIRs withdrawn immediately, failing which it would "take further necessary steps".

The CJP also sought a written agreement on legal cases by Tuesday, saying it had been promised by the Centre.

"We also demand that the written agreement around legal cases be shared with us by tomorrow, the aligned timelines with the Government of India," the statement added.

(With inputs from PTI)