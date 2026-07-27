NMC directs medical colleges to ensure inclusive, accessible learning for persons with benchmark disabilities.

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Monday directed all medical colleges and institutions to provide inclusive education, reasonable accommodation, appropriate support measures and an accessible learning environment for persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD).

The NMC circular was issued following the order of the Supreme Court, dated July 21, which directed that all medical colleges and institutions regulated by the Commission should constitute an enabling unit within the institutions.

In its circular, NMC Secretary, Dr. Raghav Langer said medical colleges should facilitate access to reasonable accommodation, academic and clinical support measures, and barrier-free access within the institution; receive and address requests relating to disability-specific accommodations during the course of study, including clinical training and internship; and disseminate information regarding the availability, role, and contact details of the Enabling Unit to all students at the time of admission and through the institution's website and notice boards.

The NMC, which regulates medical education in the country, also said that the medical colleges should coordinate with the designated Disability Assessment Board, faculty, hospital administration, and other competent authorities to ensure timely implementation of reasonable accommodation in accordance with the RPwD Act, 2016 and the guidelines issued by the NMC.

It also said that the institutions should also maintain records of requests received and accommodations provided, while ensuring confidentiality and non-discrimination.

“All medical colleges/institutions shall ensure that the Enabling Unit is functional, adequately publicised, and readily accessible to students with benchmark disabilities so as to promote an inclusive educational environment consistent with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 and the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court,” the circular said.