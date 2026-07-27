NMC directs medical colleges to ensure inclusive, accessible learning for persons with benchmark disabilities.

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Monday directed all medical colleges and institutions to provide inclusive education, reasonable accommodation, appropriate support measures and an accessible learning environment for persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD).
The NMC circular was issued following the order of the Supreme Court, dated July 21, which directed that all medical colleges and institutions regulated by the Commission should constitute an enabling unit within the institutions.
In its circular, NMC Secretary, Dr. Raghav Langer said medical colleges should facilitate access to reasonable accommodation, academic and clinical support measures, and barrier-free access within the institution; receive and address requests relating to disability-specific accommodations during the course of study, including clinical training and internship; and disseminate information regarding the availability, role, and contact details of the Enabling Unit to all students at the time of admission and through the institution's website and notice boards.
The NMC, which regulates medical education in the country, also said that the medical colleges should coordinate with the designated Disability Assessment Board, faculty, hospital administration, and other competent authorities to ensure timely implementation of reasonable accommodation in accordance with the RPwD Act, 2016 and the guidelines issued by the NMC.
It also said that the institutions should also maintain records of requests received and accommodations provided, while ensuring confidentiality and non-discrimination.
“All medical colleges/institutions shall ensure that the Enabling Unit is functional, adequately publicised, and readily accessible to students with benchmark disabilities so as to promote an inclusive educational environment consistent with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 and the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court,” the circular said.
According to Dr Satendra Singh, Professor of the Department of Physiology, University College of Medical Sciences, Guru Teg Bahadur (UCMS-GTB) Hospital and a noted disability rights champion, the circular was issued based on his recommendation in Supreme Courts judgement in Om Rathod (2024) and later follow-up by intervention appeal in ongoing Supreme Court case (Anmol vs Union Of India).
“Finally, NMC issued a circular to all medical institutions in the country on constituting the Enabling Unit,” he said.
He added that it is ironic that to get a Supreme Court order implemented by the NMC, one has to approach the apex court yet again with another interim application. “Finally NMC complied after one year and nine months,” he said.
The NMC said that the circular was issued “in compliance with the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, particularly Sections 16 and 17, which cast an obligation upon educational institutions to provide inclusive education, reasonable accommodation, appropriate support measures, and an accessible learning environment for persons with benchmark disabilities, and in furtherance of the directions of the Supreme Court in Om Rathore vs Director General of Health Services & Ors. and the order, dated July 21, passed in Anmol vs Union of India & Ors., all medical colleges/institutions regulated by the National Medical Commission are directed to constitute an Enabling Unit within the institution.”
In the Om Rathore case, the Supreme Court had ruled that Disability Assessment Boards must evaluate a candidate’s functional competency using assistive devices, rather than disqualifying them based solely on a strict quantification of their disability.
In the Anmol case, the apex court struck down the NMC 'ableist rule' that required MBBS candidates with disabilities to have "both hands intact, with intact sensation and sufficient strength" to qualify for medical admissions.
The Court in its February 2025 ruling said that denying medical seats based on mere physical quantification or obsolete guidelines is unconstitutional and violates the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016).