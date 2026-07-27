SC agrees to hear Kapil Sibal's plea seeking review of anti-defection law's merger provision

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea seeking a reconsideration of the interpretation of the Constitution's anti-defection law that allows legislators to escape disqualification by claiming a merger with another political party.

Hearing the plea filed by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, a bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe issued notice to the Centre and observed that the issues raised involve broader questions that may ultimately require Parliament's consideration.

The plea has been filed amid recent instances of MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) joining other political parties by invoking the merger provisions under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

Sibal, an Independent Rajya Sabha MP, said that this issue has "huge repercussions on our polity" as a minority party can become majority while a majority can become a minority due to the provision.

The bench said that the Tenth Schedule, meant for the lawmakers, was passed by Parliament and it is for them to devise a mechanism.

"These are issues typically to be raised on the floor of the House; if not, then before a political party. The Tenth Schedule was intended to regulate a mechanism. We have been seeing it. There are several other issues involved," Justice Narasimha said.

Sibal alleged that a complete fraud is being played upon.

Justice Narasimha told him, "Who made it? It's the making of the members of Parliament; it is for the legislators to decide. Anyway, we will issue notice and tag the matter."

Sibal said there is a similar matter related to defection of MLAs from Goa pending before the court.

The bench then tagged the plea along with the Goa matter.

Sibal has filed the plea in his personal capacity and sought interpretation of the law.

On July 22, he had sought an urgent listing of his plea, saying it relates to the issue of whether the composition of Parliament can change in the fashion in which it is happening in this country and the interpretation of the Tenth Schedule Paragraph 4 in that context.